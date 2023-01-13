Baz Luhrmann Remembers Lisa Marie Presley With A Touching Tribute On Instagram

The unexpected death of Lisa Marie Presley on January 12, 2023 at the age of 54 (per the Associated Press) after a brief hospitalization has shocked the world. Celebrities, loved ones such as Presley's third husband Nicolas Cage, and ordinary fans have joined together to mourn her loss. People all over the world followed her music career. Some felt something like kinship to her in the wake of the death of her father, legendary actor and musician Elvis Presley. Others were simply curiosity seekers who watched the public firestorm that surrounded her high-profile marriages to Cage and Michael Jackson. But all of that aside, she's remembered fondly by those who were touched by her artistry or recall the way she carried her family name with dignity and grace for many years in the harsh public eye.

Even those who spent time with her recently seemed to be stunned by her sudden passing. After all, Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globe awards with her mother, Priscilla, just three days before her death. One of those people who seems to be stunned by Presley's untimely loss is director Baz Luhrmann, who directed 2022's "Elvis." Lisa Marie Presley publicly supported and endorsed Luhrmann's biopic, highly complimenting the performances and the film overall after seeing it. Presley and Luhrmann both attended the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony and were seated together with Austin Butler, who took home an award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for portraying Presley's father in the film.

In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death, Luhrmann seems to be just as devastated as the rest of the world. His moving tribute to her gives the world a snapshot of the sort of person Presley seems to have been at heart. In the end, it's a truly touching tribute.