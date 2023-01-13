What Nicolas Cage Has To Say About Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Death

The untimely and surprising death of Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the legendary musician Elvis, has shaken many in the entertainment world. As the daughter of Elvis, Presley was in the limelight often, which comes with the territory when you have a famous parent. According to the Associated Press, Presley died at the age of 54 on January 12 after suffering from a reported cardiac arrest, with her mother, Priscilla Presley, releasing a statement that announced her passing. She added that Lisa was the most loving, passionate, and strongest woman that she had ever known.

Other celebrities and friends also took to social media to mourn her passing, with the likes of John Travolta, Billy Corgan, Leah Remini, Cary Elwes, Pink, and many more expressing their sorrow and feelings. Travolta posted on Instagram, "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley." Similarly, Pink also shared an image of Presley and herself on Instagram and wrote, "Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as ****, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend." Unsurprisingly, Nicolas Cage also shared his absolute shock and dismay at this tragic news, as the "National Treasure" star and Presley were married in 2002.