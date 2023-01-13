Season 2 Is Where The Bear Truly Starts According To Christopher Storer

Season 1 of summer's sizzling new binge-worthy drama "The Bear" instantly thrilled critics and audiences. Starring "Shameless" breakout actor Jeremy Allen White in another dysfunctional Chicago misadventure, "The Bear" cooked up a rare perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Creator Christopher Storer chefs up one of the year's best and unmissable hits with his pristine direction and unforgettable, anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes.

"The Bear" authentically depicts the nerve-wracking and toxic environments that tight-spaced kitchens and power-hungry cooks quickly fall prey to. In fact, the series replicates this factor so well that actual chefs found the series difficult to finish as it triggers past personal experiences. This distinguishing element sets "The Bear" apart from other half-hour dramas with its high intensity and devotion to authenticity.

The series also enlists a talented array of cast members to whip up this perfect dish, including Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (who you may even recognize from the dark "Star Wars" show "Andor"). Here, we see the phrase "too many cooks in the kitchen" on full display through fiery meltdowns and outrageous outbursts. Thankfully, the staff at the titular restaurant always come back together as a family. We'll see "The Bear" unfold further in Season 2, as Storer teases that we're just getting started.