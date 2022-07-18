Why Chefs Are Having A Hard Time Finishing FX's The Bear

FX's "The Bear" has proven to be much more than just a show about cooking. It's a kitchen tour de force. But there's one aspect of the series that, evidently, is holding many real-life chefs back from finishing it.

Following world-class chef Carmen aka Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White, who went through intense culinary training for the role), "The Bear" takes a brutal inside look at what restaurant life is really like behind the scenes — both good and bad. Carmy is returning to his hometown in Chicago to try and rescue his family's dying business. Known as "The Original Beef of Chicagoland," the old-school sandwich joint was previously owned by Carmy's brother, who has died. Carmy, in the grand scheme of things, wants to transform the place into a modern and much more respectable establishment using his prior experience in Michelin star restaurants, and the show does an incredible job portraying the difficulty of making such a drastic change.

Critics have continued to heap huge helpings of praise onto "The Bear" and its creative plate, per Rotten Tomatoes, leading to it being renewed for a second season. The biggest compliment that keeps getting tossed around is just how realistically chaotic and stressful the series can be, which is exactly the problem for many chefs.