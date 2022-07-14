The Bear Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For
Running a restaurant, as anybody might tell you, is a tremendous undertaking. The restaurant environment is typically hot and fast-paced, and the team has to work together quickly to accommodate guests and put out fires when they come up. Needless to say, it is an environment that is perfect for television drama, and FX's "The Bear" puts it to excellent use.
Premiering on June 23, 2022, "The Bear" follows Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Alan White), a chef who is called back to his hometown of Chicago after the tragic passing of his brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal), in order to run his struggling restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, which was left to Carmy in Mikey's will. This is far from a simple undertaking for Carmy. He must navigate poor past management, tremendous debt, new hires, the selling of drugs, and back taxes in order to get the restaurant back on its feet.
After Season 1 of "The Bear" came to a chaotic end following eight intense episodes, fans are no doubt already wondering when or if Season 2 will hit FX on Hulu. Well, it now looks like they won't have to wait too long.
The Bear has already been renewed for Season 2
On July 14, it was announced that "The Bear" had been picked up for Season 2, per The Hollywood Reporter. That means fans of the hit show can rest easy knowing that they will see more of the engaging behind-the-scenes chaos of The Original Beef of Chicagoland. FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said of the show's renewal, "'The Bear' has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations ... We can't wait to get to work on season two."
While there is no set timeline for when shows get renewed, it is certainly notable that "The Bear" was picked up for another season so quickly after the first debuted. However, considering that the series has an impressive 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, it makes sense why FX didn't even bother waiting a month before giving the green light for Season 2 of the show. Per a statement from co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo reported in THR, Season 2 of "The Bear" will be served up sometime in 2023.