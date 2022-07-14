The Bear Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

Running a restaurant, as anybody might tell you, is a tremendous undertaking. The restaurant environment is typically hot and fast-paced, and the team has to work together quickly to accommodate guests and put out fires when they come up. Needless to say, it is an environment that is perfect for television drama, and FX's "The Bear" puts it to excellent use.

Premiering on June 23, 2022, "The Bear" follows Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Alan White), a chef who is called back to his hometown of Chicago after the tragic passing of his brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal), in order to run his struggling restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, which was left to Carmy in Mikey's will. This is far from a simple undertaking for Carmy. He must navigate poor past management, tremendous debt, new hires, the selling of drugs, and back taxes in order to get the restaurant back on its feet.

After Season 1 of "The Bear" came to a chaotic end following eight intense episodes, fans are no doubt already wondering when or if Season 2 will hit FX on Hulu. Well, it now looks like they won't have to wait too long.