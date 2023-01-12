Big Sky Fans Are Prepared To Put Up A Fight If Donno Dies

Contains spoilers for "Big Sky" Season 3, Episode 12

Season 3 ABC drama of "Big Sky," which premiered in September of 2022, is subtitled "Deadly Trails," drawing attention to the show's anthology structure. That said, while the overarching plot of "Deadly Trails" may effectively stand on its own, the season nevertheless brings back some characters from the show's past, including the physically imposing Donno (Ryan O'Nan).

Fans were excited about Donno's "Big Sky" return when he re-debuted in Season 3, Episode 1 as a cook at the Blue Fox Diner restaurant, owned by former server Tonya Walsh (Jamie-Lynn Sigler). Though Donno may have left his life of killing from his days as an enforcer for cartel leader Ren Bhullar (Janina Gavankar) behind him, he approaches his restaurant job with a familiar intensity. Donno's one-liners even became a highlight for "Big Sky" viewers over the course of this season, delivered in his own signature, understated manner.

In "Big Sky" Season 3, Episode 7, fans unexpectedly rooted for Donno, many of whom shared their hope that the character's past proclivity for violence would not catch up with him and result in his death. Once Season 3, Episode 12 premiered on January 11, this possibility suddenly became a lot more immediate, spurring fans to share that they will put up a metaphorical fight if Donno's time on "Big Sky" has indeed come to an end.