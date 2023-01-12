Jack White Tasks Mike Wolfe With A Tricky Restoration On American Pickers

History's long-running series "American Pickers," which made its triumphant return on January 4, had legendary rocker Jack White on the show this week with one of the trickiest and most unique restorations to date for Mike Wolfe and his team, and it won't be the last fans see of him.

According to MLive.com, Wolfe and the "American Pickers" crew filmed at least two episodes in White's home state of Michigan, with the first airing Wednesday, January 11 and the second set to air January 25. The guest appearance is a huge boost for both the show and Season 24 after doubts were raised late last year about its status due to a reported ratings drop (via Looper).

Before the January 4 premiere, it had been several months since fans last saw Wolfe and his treasure-hunting gang out on the road somewhere. His former partner-in-junk, Frank Fritz, has still not returned and appears to have been filled in by Wolfe's brother Rob. Longtime co-star Danielle Colby is also back and joins Wolfe in Detroit for the White restoration, which left both pickers stunned.