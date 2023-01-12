Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy

Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.

Monica Raymund, who portrays paramedic Gabby Dawson, likewise left "Chicago Fire" after a lengthy stint of just under 140 episodes in total. Some fans think Raymund might return to "Chicago Fire," though some of them have theorized that she might be coming back for an imminent series finale.

Meanwhile, a "Chicago Fire" showrunner teased some returns in Season 11 ahead of its premiere, including that of Cindy Herrmann (Robyn Coffin), wife of firefighter Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg). Cindy tends to appear sporadically depending on the season, factoring into more prominent storylines in some and only appearing in a limited capacity in others. Coffin's first appearance as Cindy in Season 11 occurs in Episode 7. Then, she returns for Episode 11, in a manner that quickly had fans upset about a troubling new development for her character.