Marvel Producer Nate Moore Just Name-Dropped Two X-Men He Wants In The MCU

When Disney, who at that point already owned the MCU, bought the rights to 20th Century Fox back in 2019, one superhero group was on the mind of comic book movie fans across the board: the X-Men. Fox had already produced a series of movies featuring the group beginning in the year 2000, with standouts being "X2," "X-Men: First Class," and, of course, the movie that felt like the finale to the whole story, "Logan."

Currently, the MCU is in Phase Four of their franchise of films, with Phase Five about to kick off with February 2023's "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," but there has been no sign of the X-Men in the MCU yet. The closest tease fans of the supergroup got in the MCU so far was Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier cameo in 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

That's not to say the X-Men aren't coming to the Cinematic Universe that fans can't seem to get enough of. There have been references and teases, such as in "She-Hulk" and "Ms. Marvel," about who and what may be a part of future Phases. At this point, the X-Men arriving in the MCU is more of an inevitability than a fan pipe dream, and one Marvel producer has his picks for which mutants he'd like to see on film as soon as possible.