Marvel Producer Nate Moore Just Name-Dropped Two X-Men He Wants In The MCU
When Disney, who at that point already owned the MCU, bought the rights to 20th Century Fox back in 2019, one superhero group was on the mind of comic book movie fans across the board: the X-Men. Fox had already produced a series of movies featuring the group beginning in the year 2000, with standouts being "X2," "X-Men: First Class," and, of course, the movie that felt like the finale to the whole story, "Logan."
Currently, the MCU is in Phase Four of their franchise of films, with Phase Five about to kick off with February 2023's "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," but there has been no sign of the X-Men in the MCU yet. The closest tease fans of the supergroup got in the MCU so far was Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier cameo in 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
That's not to say the X-Men aren't coming to the Cinematic Universe that fans can't seem to get enough of. There have been references and teases, such as in "She-Hulk" and "Ms. Marvel," about who and what may be a part of future Phases. At this point, the X-Men arriving in the MCU is more of an inevitability than a fan pipe dream, and one Marvel producer has his picks for which mutants he'd like to see on film as soon as possible.
Nate Moore wants to see Storm and Bishop in the MCU
Marvel's Nate Moore, the producer behind "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Eternals," name-dropped two X-Men he'd like to see in the MCU in the near future in a podcast interview with Deadline. He said, "If you talk about Storm and Bishop, those are two of the great characters in that franchise that I certainly could pitch you ideas all day." Moore continued to say in that same interview that the X-Men were in the very early stages of being integrated into the MCU.
The first project that will feature former-Fox mutants will be the upcoming untitled "Deadpool 3." Not only is Ryan Reynolds returning as the "merc with a mouth" for his first appearance in the MCU, but Hugh Jackman is also set to play Wolverine one more time. While "Logan" was the character's send-off from the X-Men franchise, it was set in the future, leaving more room for Jackman to play the character. Plus, he also appeared in the unfortunate "X-Men: Apocalypse" as the character, undoing "Logan" as his final appearance anyway.
Talks of Storm and Bishop being brought into the MCU surely will have fans excited. Halle Berry famously played Storm four times in the "X-Men" feature film franchise and was considered a fan-favorite character. It is unknown if Berry would return to the role she made famous, but she has expressed interest if it comes to be. Bishop, however, has only appeared in one live-action film, "X-Men: Days of Future Past," in which he was portrayed by Omar Sy, so he would most likely be recast. Bishop was a fan-favorite character in the popular "X-Men: The Animated Series" from the '90s. Let the fan-casting speculation begin.