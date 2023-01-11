Ke Huy Quan Was Personally Asked To Join The MCU By Kevin Feige

Ke Huy Quan has had an unbelievable past year, and his career renaissance looks to be just getting started. In 2022, he made his triumphant return to acting after doing years of behind-the-scenes work due to a lack of opportunities (via Vulture). His scene-stealing performance as the multiversal Waymond Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was the perfect role to bring him back in front of the camera, earning him his first Golden Globe award.

The former "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" child star has cemented his rightful place in Hollywood, and hopefully, he'll never again run into the issue that once caused him to leave his dreams behind. Since his performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," studios have worked quickly to scoop Quan up, signing him to appear in multiple upcoming projects. In November, Variety reported that he would join a star-studded cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and others in the Russo Brothers' "The Electric State," replacing his "Everything" costar Michelle Yeoh. The two will reunite in the Disney+ series "American Born Chinese," which will bring Quan back to the small screen for the first time in 30 years.

Quan and Disney's relationship doesn't end there, as Marvel Studios quickly snagged the actor for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's currently set to appear in "Loki" Season 2, playing a TVA archivist. It turns out that Kevin Feige himself asked Quan to join the Disney+ series.