RRR Actor NTR Jr. Is Waiting For A Phone Call From Marvel Studios

NTR Jr. has already proven he has what it takes to be a bonafide action star, so it only makes sense he would want to be part of the biggest franchise in the world right now. Variety caught up with the actor for a screening of "RRR" at the DGA in West Hollywood, and when asked if he would want to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he said, "I'm waiting for it to happen." NTR Jr. then proved his comic book prowess by talking about his favorite superhero — Iron Man. He went on, "He is someone like us. He does not have superpowers. He doesn't come from a different planet. He's not someone who has been put through a science experiment and become the Hulk."

All Marvel executives would have to do is watch "RRR" to see what NTR Jr. is capable of, but Variety continues to point out the rigorous training he went through in order to play the part. Training for "RRR" lasted 18 months, and he packed on 15 pounds of muscle. For an actor playing a Marvel superhero, that's what's known as a Tuesday.

NTR Jr. has already earned some attention from some of the Marvel brass. C. Robert Cargill, who was one of the writers for 2016's "Doctor Strange," tweeted, "Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen."