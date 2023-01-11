Evan Peters Hopes For A Positive Impact After His Dahmer Portrayal Earns A Golden Globe Award

Created by Ryan Murphy, who was also honored at the Golden Globes for his contributions to television, "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" is TV's latest fixation on the disturbing mind of a serial killer. The miniseries was a fast hit for Netflix, quickly joining a very prestigious Netflix club as one of the streamer's best-performing shows.

In his acceptance speech, Evans thanked Murphy "for letting me be part of your brilliant vision again," after the pair first collaborated in "American Horror Story." After shouting out the cast, crew, and directors for "the colossal team effort," the actor thanked the viewers. "I want to thank everyone out there who watched the show," he said. "It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it."

Peters has spoken extensively about how the series strived to place the victims at the center. "It's how society and our system failed to stop him multiple times because of racism and homophobia," Evans told Netflix Queue in a 2022 interview. "Everybody gets their side of the story told." That said, many of the victims' families were critical of "Dahmer." "It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy," Rita Isbell — whose brother, Errol Lindsey, was murdered by Dahmer in 1991 — told Insider. "That's just greed."