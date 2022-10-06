Families Of Dahmer Victims Speak Out About Netflix Show

Despite the immense popularity of "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," the series is getting intense backlash as new details emerge. A production assistant recounted the awful conditions on set. Netflix raised eyebrows for its ham-handed application of an "LGBTQ" tag — a tone-deaf designation considering that Dahmer preyed on queer people of color. Most damning has been the reaction from the victims' families, many of whom have condemned the series for being retraumatizing and exploitative.

In a piece for Insider, Rita Isbell — whose brother, Errol Lindsey, was murdered by Dahmer in 1991 — denounced Netflix for failing to reach out to her, even though they recreated her victim's statement. "I was never contacted about the show," she said. "I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it." Isbell also added, "It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy. That's just greed." Eric Perry, another relative of Lindsey's, said that the series was "retraumatizing over and over again, and for what?" (via New York Times).

For these families, the reimagining of their trauma comes as a shock. While Ryan Murphy has a reputation for creating violent and dark series, like "American Horror Story," given the real pain and suffering of Dahmer's victims' families, many believe that the series' creators should have taken much more care.