Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Joins A Very Prestigious Netflix Club

Controversies and backlash be damned — Ryan Murphy's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" persists as one of Netflix's strongest-performing titles ever. The ten-episode true crime miniseries — which followed the life and crimes of the horrific serial killer — was met with a mixed response from critics upon its release (via Rotten Tomatoes). Though Evan Peters was praised for his portrayal of Dahmer, they felt the series was far too sensational and salacious to be considered respectful to the victims and their families.

Even so, "Monster" captivated audiences with its grotesque approach to Dahmer's story, so much so that it crossed a milestone only achieved by two Netflix shows in the past. According to Variety, Murphy's series has been watched for over one billion hours in the 60 days since its release. This impressive feat secures the show's status as Murphy's most successful project since joining the platform in 2018 (per Variety). After a string of middling series that included "Hollywood" and "The Politician," the "American Horror Story" creator delivered a critical one-two punch this year consisting of "Monster" and "The Watcher" (per Variety). Both series performed well and have been renewed by the streaming platform. "Monster," specifically, received orders for at least two more seasons.

Though the show's performance is undeniably staggering, it isn't entirely unheard of. As previously stated, it is the third title to meet such heights on the platform, preceded by two recent but beloved "Netflix" offerings.