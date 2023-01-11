Ryan Reynolds Sets The Record Straight On That Wolverine & Deadpool Title Rumor

While the release of the third "Deadpool" movie may still be a ways away, one major detail about its plot was announced early on — the involvement of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who last appeared in "Logan," which premiered in 2017. In response to some viewers questioning how the character could return given certain events in "Logan," Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Jackman together shared a simple explanation for Wolverine's involvement in "Deadpool 3," suggesting that the upcoming threequel takes palace before "Logan" chronologically.

As it turns out, Wolverine's "Deadpool 3" appearance was complicated to arrange, given that doing so meant navigating the legal red tape resultant from Disney's acquisition of Fox, which famously granted Disney the rights to adapt the X-Men in the MCU for the first time.

More recently, in a tongue-in-cheek video otherwise about his working relationship with Reynolds, Jackman casually hinted at the title of "Deadpool 3," calling the project "Wolverine & Deadpool." Reynolds responded to Jackman's "Deadpool 3" title with faux-indignation, suggesting that the name Jackman used to refer to the film might not be official. Then, on January 11, Reynolds made his thoughts on the "Wolverine & Deadpool" title clearer in a lengthier video response to Jackman's earlier post.