Hugh Jackman's New Title Suggestion For Deadpool 3 Draws Funny Response From Ryan Reynolds

On January 4, Hugh Jackman uploaded a funny video to Twitter where he talks about the possibility of Ryan Reynolds being nominated for the best song Oscar for his work on "Spirited." Basically, he thinks Reynolds shouldn't be nominated because he would then become insufferable. It's obviously just poking a bit of fun at their relationship, but over the course of the video, Jackman mentions how he'll be working with Reynolds soon on "Wolverine and Deadpool."

A lot of outlets jumped on this news, and it's especially funny that Jackman thinks "Wolverine" should come before "Deadpool" in the title. It would certainly make sense that Marvel would want to capitalize on Jackman's involvement by putting "Wolverine" in the title somewhere, and no one was more caught off guard by this than Reynolds himself.

The actor quote tweeted the post, writing, "Also 'Wolverine and Deadpool', bub?" It's only appropriate the actors would fight over who gets the first billing in the title. That's, of course, assuming that's the title or that the title would be any variation of the characters' names. Take it with a grain of salt, and just know that with a proposed filming start date of May 2023, more information will be confirmed shortly.