The Last Of Us Stars Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey Explain How They Used The Video Game In Preparation For The Series

While Naughty Dog and PlayStation's "The Last of Us" video game has been played by millions of gamers worldwide since its release in 2013, it never captured the attention of the two actors who would eventually star in the series based on it.

The interest level is definitely top of mind now for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who play the roles of Joel Miller and Ellie Williams, respectively, in HBO's TV adaptation of the acclaimed video game. Premiering on Sunday, January 15, "The Last of Us" is set in a post-apocalyptic world 20 years in the future, where the Cordyceps fungus pandemic has decimated the planet's population. Cordyceps has caused a brain infection that has turned hordes of victims into zombie-like killers, leading to a societal breakdown where survivors, including Joel, are forced to live under strict totalitarian rule.

Hope emerges on the horizon, though, with Ellie, whose mysterious ability to stave off the virus may open the gateway to a cure. For that to happen, Joel must risk his and Ellie's lives as he transports the young teen across the unforgiving terrain of what remains of America and fends off the human and inhuman dangers that threaten them in the process.

Naturally, to prepare for "The Last of Us," Pascal and Ramsey had to take a deep dive into the source material; a unique challenge for both, considering neither of them had played the game before.