Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Was In Complete Denial Over Chadwick Boseman's Passing

The upcoming Black Panther sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is shaping up to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most emotionally charged outing yet. In 2020, Chadwick Boseman — who played T'Challa aka Black Panther in the first movie — passed away aged 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. The news came as a shock to Boseman's family, friends, fans, and colleagues, and the process of creating the sequel was a melancholic experience as mourning and grief took center stage.

The heartbreaking death of Boseman had a devastating effect on the cast and crew of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Writing for Vogue, Letitia Wright — who plays Shuri in the "Black Panther" movies — revealed that she was shocked and heartbroken when she got the calls and emails about her co-star's passing. She viewed Boseman as "the big brother [she] never had." Elsewhere, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nakia actress Lupita Nyong'o revealed that she found out about Boseman's death via text and felt "paralyzed" afterward.

For "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, Boseman's passing was so heartbreaking that it almost led to him quitting the entertainment industry for good. The filmmaker felt like he didn't have it in him to make another movie for a long time. Furthermore, the director was in complete denial when he learned that his friend and colleague had passed away, which he opened up about during a recent interview.