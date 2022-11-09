Black Panther's Angela Bassett Opens Up About Her Passion For Playing Queen Ramonda

In 2018's "Black Panther" we are first introduced to Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) as the widow of the late King T'Chaka (John Kani) and mother of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright). Throughout the film, she serves as a pillar of guidance and inspiration to T'Challa in the wake of his father's death during "Captain America: Civil War" — instructing him on the leadership of Wakanda and expressing her pride in her son's strength and leadership.

Unfortunately, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" finds Queen Ramonda grieving for yet another fallen King of Wakanda — her son, T'Challa, whom she helped guide through the earliest days of his reign. The official trailer for "Wakanda Forever" shows Ramonda leading her daughter Shuri through a parade thrown in T'Challa's honor: the grief palpable on her face as Shuri stands beside her, clutching the iconic Black Panther mask. And yet, despite these immense losses, her passion for the nation she leads does not waiver for an instant.

Indeed, the first teaser for the film shows the devastated Ramonda declaring her resolve in the face of adversity, saying: "I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone! Have I not given everything?" According to Angela Bassett herself, these intense and deeply emotional moments were extremely rewarding as an actor – and as such, she has a great deal of passion for the character of Queen Ramonda.