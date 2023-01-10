Paramount+ Betting A Live-Action Dungeons & Dragons Series Will Be A Critical Hit

"Dungeons & Dragons" is slowly taking the world by storm as more and more people are exposed to the legendary role-playing game through different mediums.

The game already has had a chokehold on the tabletop RPG industry since its inception in the 1970s. Its everlasting popularity came from allowing players to create their own adventure, including characters, monsters, settings, and plots. It's been a staple in gaming for decades, with updated versions dropping every few years. While it always had a niche following and devoted fanbase, the game has seen a recent surge in popularity thanks to the likes of "Critical Role" and other "D&D" podcasts.

In recent years, "D&D" has greatly expanded its reach to other forms of media, including video games, movies, and TV shows. The incredible success of "Critical Role" spawned its own animated series on Prime Video, "The Legends of Vox Machina." Numerous video games took inspiration from the world of "Dungeons & Dragons," with the most recent success being "Baldur's Gate 3." Paramount even greenlit a movie, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant, which hits theaters later this year. The studio isn't stopping there either, going all-in on the "D&D" universe with a show coming to Paramount+.