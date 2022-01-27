Marisha Ray, Ashley Johnson, And Matthew Mercer Bring The Legend Of Vox Machina To Life - Exclusive Interview

Matthew, I feel like there's got to be a unique challenge for you because you were GMing and doing all these NPCs. It feels like there's a lot that you, at least to some extent, have to let go of because there's now other script writers coming in. What is that like? How have you adapted? Are you okay?

Matt Mercer: Thank you for checking in. I appreciate that. No, this is a project that we have been in the creative driving seat with from the very beginning. This isn't releasing an adaptation to an entire creative team to do what they will with it. We've been involved in every part of the process to make sure that this is as close to the vision that we've always wanted and feel as honest to what we've played through in these stories as it can be. We've been very lucky to bring in many other creative talents to help write these stories and write these scripts. It's all been wonderfully collaborative, both with everyone at Prime and with all the creative teams we've had in here. There hasn't really been a lot of tension.

It's all been everyone really excited to make it the best it can be. I've not felt like I've had to give up vision too much. I don't feel like it's been like this huge loss of seeing it evolve into something that is beyond our control. It's been all of us working hard to adapt it as honestly as we can in this new medium. If anything, it's been relinquishing a lot of these NPCs that I played in the campaign to new actors, which, in itself, has also been more exciting than I expected it would be, because I get to watch all these really talented people do a much better job bringing into life than I ever could and watching them become something even bigger than I personally felt they were. All in all, I'm genuinely really excited with how it's gone together and what it's turning out to be like in the final product.