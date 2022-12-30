Chris Pine Assures Us Dungeons & Dragons Won't Be 'Too Cool' (In Case That's What You Were Worried About)

Chris Pine sat down with Collider to talk about his role in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," and the actor seemed to offer plenty of ringing endorsements that should hopefully keep longtime fans of the franchise from getting too worried about the new movie. According to Pine, unlike Hansel (Owen Wilson) from "Zoolander," this movie is not going to be "too cool for school."

"I mean, first of all, they're really funny guys. And they have a history of making really great comedy," Pine said of directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. "They have good hearts. And their idea for how they wanted to tell the story, at least for me, was exactly what I like about big-budget filmmaking, which is not too cool for school," the actor went on. "There's an earnest, real heart to it with a really sweet message. The comedy's really on point."

Well, "Dungeons & Dragons" fans can no doubt take some comfort in the effusive praise that Pine seems to have for the directors, who also co-wrote the film with Michael Gilio. Pine also praised the film's use of practical effects over green screen technology whenever possible, something that has grown increasingly rare with big-budget films and television series of late.

Either way, with other great actors like Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, and Regé-Jean Page on board as well, fans can hopefully look forward to a faithful and entertaining take on one of their favorite franchises when "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" arrives in theaters on March 21, 2023.