Chris Pine Assures Us Dungeons & Dragons Won't Be 'Too Cool' (In Case That's What You Were Worried About)
It looks like the popularity of "Stranger Things" and the acceptance of all things nerdy by general society has given "Dungeons & Dragons" a second thought at success on the silver screen. If you're of a certain age, you might recall that this isn't the first time this franchise has come to multiplexes, and the last one was, shall we say, received rather poorly (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Luckily for fans, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" looks like it will be outdoing its predecessor quite handily. With its action-packed trailer and a host of great actors to anchor it, it looks like the dark fantasy world that hails from the tabletop role-playing game will be given justice at last in its upcoming cinematic adaptation.
Furthermore, to hear Chris Pine, who is starring in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," tell it, the newest take on the world of the iconic tabletop RPG will not be trying to be the next edgy fantasy franchise like "Game of Thrones."
Pine says that the movie won't be trying too hard to be cool
Chris Pine sat down with Collider to talk about his role in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," and the actor seemed to offer plenty of ringing endorsements that should hopefully keep longtime fans of the franchise from getting too worried about the new movie. According to Pine, unlike Hansel (Owen Wilson) from "Zoolander," this movie is not going to be "too cool for school."
"I mean, first of all, they're really funny guys. And they have a history of making really great comedy," Pine said of directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. "They have good hearts. And their idea for how they wanted to tell the story, at least for me, was exactly what I like about big-budget filmmaking, which is not too cool for school," the actor went on. "There's an earnest, real heart to it with a really sweet message. The comedy's really on point."
Well, "Dungeons & Dragons" fans can no doubt take some comfort in the effusive praise that Pine seems to have for the directors, who also co-wrote the film with Michael Gilio. Pine also praised the film's use of practical effects over green screen technology whenever possible, something that has grown increasingly rare with big-budget films and television series of late.
Either way, with other great actors like Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, and Regé-Jean Page on board as well, fans can hopefully look forward to a faithful and entertaining take on one of their favorite franchises when "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" arrives in theaters on March 21, 2023.