The First Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Promises Loot And Lutes

Of all the many blockbusters and adventure films that are set to be released over the course of the next two years, few are being viewed with as much trepidatious excitement as "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is. To be fair, it's not hard to see why some "Dungeons & Dragons" fans are going out of their way to keep their excitement for "Honor Among Thieves" fairly toned down right now. After all, the highly anticipated 2023 blockbuster isn't the first time that Hollywood has attempted to capitalize on the enduring popularity of "Dungeons & Dragons."

The entertainment industry famously released a film based on the popular role-playing game back in 2000. The movie in question, which counted actors like Thora Birch, Marlon Wayans, and Jeremy Irons among its stars, was received infamously poorly by critics (via Rotten Tomatoes) and failed to make an impact at the box office. As a result, while the 2000 film inspired two made-for-TV and direct-to-DVD sequels, Hollywood refrained for many years from investing too heavily into a new live-action "Dungeons & Dragons" project.

Next year, however, Hollywood is taking another crack at bringing an original "Dungeons & Dragons" film to life with "Honor Among Thieves." After waiting for months for updates about the film as well, Paramount Pictures has officially unveiled the first trailer for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" today.