The First Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Promises Loot And Lutes
Of all the many blockbusters and adventure films that are set to be released over the course of the next two years, few are being viewed with as much trepidatious excitement as "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is. To be fair, it's not hard to see why some "Dungeons & Dragons" fans are going out of their way to keep their excitement for "Honor Among Thieves" fairly toned down right now. After all, the highly anticipated 2023 blockbuster isn't the first time that Hollywood has attempted to capitalize on the enduring popularity of "Dungeons & Dragons."
The entertainment industry famously released a film based on the popular role-playing game back in 2000. The movie in question, which counted actors like Thora Birch, Marlon Wayans, and Jeremy Irons among its stars, was received infamously poorly by critics (via Rotten Tomatoes) and failed to make an impact at the box office. As a result, while the 2000 film inspired two made-for-TV and direct-to-DVD sequels, Hollywood refrained for many years from investing too heavily into a new live-action "Dungeons & Dragons" project.
Next year, however, Hollywood is taking another crack at bringing an original "Dungeons & Dragons" film to life with "Honor Among Thieves." After waiting for months for updates about the film as well, Paramount Pictures has officially unveiled the first trailer for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" today.
The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer introduces its adventuring party
The first trailer for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" makes the most out of its 135-second runtime. The trailer is predictably full of the kind of fantasy action moments that one would expect from a "Dungeons & Dragons" movie, but it also spends quite a lot of time on the film's central party of adventurers. Narrated by Chris Pine's charismatic bard, the film's debut teaser takes its time introducing viewers to each of the movie's lead heroes, including Michelle Rodriguez's fearsome barbarian, Regé-Jean Page's courageous paladin, Justice Smith's capable sorcerer, and Sophia Lillis' shape-shifting druid.
The film, which is directed by "Game Night" filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, will follow its team of misfits as they attempt to fix a mistake that, according to Pine's unlucky adventurer, unleashed "the greatest evil the world has ever known." In order to do so, the film's core adventuring party will have to go head-to-head with a villainous rogue played by Hugh Grant, whose presence in the first "Honor Among Thieves" trailer is, admittedly, fairly limited.
Fortunately, the film's trailer makes up for Grant's minimal presence by packing in more than a few fun "Dungeons & Dragons" references, including one moment when Lillis' druid humorously transforms into an Owlbear and another when several characters are shown leaping into something that looks a whole lot like a Gelatinous Cube.
Of course, fans can look forward to seeing the rest of the film's tongue-in-cheek references when "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" hits theaters on March 3, 2023.