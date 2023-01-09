Mike Hill, Oscar-Winning Film Editor, Dead At 73

Filmgoers may not know Mike Hill by name, but it's likely most have seen his work. The editor notably made 22 consecutive movies with director Ron Howard, beginning with 1982's "Night Shift" and ending with 2015's "Heart of the Sea." Unfortunately, Hill passed away on Thursday, January, 5, at the age of 73 from cryptogenic organizing pneumonia (per Deadline). He is survived by his wife LeAnne, daughter Jesica, and son-in-law Brandon.

On top of his work for Howard (done with editing partner Dan Hanley), Hill also worked behind the scenes cutting up pictures like 1989's "Pet Semetary," as well as TV's "Cagney & Lacey." Through his versatile work with Howard, Hill ultimately won an Oscar for "Apollo 13" and earned four other nominations for the pictures "Frost/Nixon," "Cinderella Man," and "A Beautiful Mind" (via IMDb). He and Hanley also took home a BAFTA for editing 2013's "Rush," another Howard-directed movie.

Mike Hill definitely made his mark in Hollywood — who else can say they edited "Pet Semetary" AND "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"? And wIth his death, he leaves behind numerous collaborators, namely Howard. The director released a statement following Hill's death, celebrating the editor not just for his work in the movies, but also as a friend, family man, and basketball partner.