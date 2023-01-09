The Witcher: Blood Origin Isn't The Failure People Want It To Be

Before we dive in, let's go ahead and shelve the irrelevant and hate-fueled complaints that have been flung at both "The Witcher" and Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's "The Witcher: Blood Origin." The fact that such backlash continues to plague the franchise is inarguably worth calling out, but a defense of the series' narrative success requires that we distinguish between (1) dumpster rants from toxic fandom and (2) actual audience criticism. And since there's a fair amount of legitimate criticism to explore in regard to "Blood Origin," to ignore it does both the series' less vitriolic fans, and the work itself, a disservice.

Great. Since that is now out of the way, let's address said actual criticism, including the following arguments: First, that the prequel altered or disregarded its source material. Secondly, that it was rushed to production and therefore too thin and too short. Finally, that it sacrificed Andrzej Spakowski's lore to forward its own "agenda."

Some of these complaints aren't entirely without merit — the series could have benefited from another episode, or a handful of more thorough transitions — a point to which we'll return. Unfortunately, much of the most fervent criticism of "Blood Origin" fails to consider a number of important, mitigating elements, including: Spakowski's own recurring themes, theses, and subtext, the literary tradition in which "The Witcher" operates and upon which Spakowski's saga ends, and the fact that the series' abundantly clear thematic intention — and its embrace and reiteration of these elements — relies on a very particular stylistic and mechanical approach.