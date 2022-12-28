The Witcher: Blood Origin Holds An Embarrassing Record For Netflix

According to Rotten Tomatoes, critics and fans alike have dismissed "The Witcher: Blood Origin" as vastly inferior to its parent series. While critics have been a little more kind, giving the prequel a score of 33%, fans have been brutal, lambasting the series with a paltry 10% as of press time.

Joshua Alston of Variety may have put it best. "'Blood Origin' is to 'The Witcher' television show as a slapdash downloadable expansion pack would be to the massively popular 'Witcher' video games," said Alston. "Only completists need apply." As if takedowns like this weren't embarrassing enough, the series also holds a dreadfully sad record as it has garnered the lowest fan scores of any Netflix series ever (via Forbes).

While "The Witcher" seems to be Netflix's most popular fantasy franchise, it looks like that isn't enough to make fans turn a blind eye to a prequel series that does not stick to the precise trajectory of the books by novelist Andrzej Sapkowski.

In fact, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" apparently has many of the same problems as "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," as both series are more or less cobbled together with supplementary material from their respective authors and suffer greatly as a result. Either way, with this kind of reaction from fans and critics, it doesn't seem likely that "Blood Origin" will be renewed for a second season.