What Is The Song In Chevrolet's 'Adventure Is Everywhere' Commercial?
Chevrolet's "Adventure is Everywhere" commercial has all the usual scenes and visuals most truck ads aimed at the rugged outdoors type of consumer are known to contain. However, the song playing in the background may be a track viewers want to hear more of or know more about.
It's fascinating the lengths commercials will go to get people's attention, especially the ones geared toward putting people in new vehicles. Everything from the automotive industry seems to be on display during commercial breaks. Even tire giant Goodyear has flexed its advertising muscle with its sensational "Breakout" ad, which also featured a very catchy cover of Steppenwolf's "Magic Carpet Ride."
Despite the abundance of examples of marketing materials released over the years, not a lot has changed in the marketing ploy to lead customers to drive a new ride. Between the abundance of automotive beauty shots and ridiculous spectacles, there will most assuredly be some music beaming from the background. Companies like Chevrolet are notoriously good at choosing the tunes for their ads. Excellent examples of this include their "My Chevy Truck" commercial, which featured a remix of "My Truck" by Breland, and the "EVs for Everyone" ad that featured Fleetwood Mac's "Tango in the Night."
As far as the music for the "Adventure is Everywhere" advertisement to promote the Chevy Silverado ZR2, Trail Boss, and Custom Trail Boss is concerned, Chevrolet once again selected another stellar track to help sell its products.
'Pressure and Time' by Rival Sons is playing in the 'Adventure is Everywhere' Chevrolet ad
The "Adventure is Everywhere" ad (via YouTube) is packed to the brim with footage of the Silverado Zr2, Trail Boss, and Custom Trail Boss, each of which is colored in the very patriotic fashion of red, white, and blue. The vehicles can be seen traversing all types of rigorous terrain, surgically intertwined with an array of shots of adventurous individuals embarking on a slew of ambitious outdoor activities. Serenading this bold call to action for anyone looking to take their talents to the wilderness in a brand new Chevy truck is a pretty rockin' tune that some might recognize.
It is, in fact, "Pressure and Time" by the band Rival Sons. The track was released in 2011 from their album of the same name, and William Ruhlmann from AllMusic compared the song favorably to the works of the iconic band Led Zeppelin. Since it was first uploaded, the "Pressure and Time" video has received over 1.5 million views on the Rival Sons' YouTube channel. In addition to being utilized in the "Adventure is Everywhere" advertisement for Chevrolet, the track was also used as the theme song for the 2013 video game, "Ride to Hell: Retribution" (via DeepSilver.com).
While there are many other positive factors, thanks to the melody of "Pressure of Time" by Rival Sons, it seems safe to declare that Chevy was able to put out another well-crafted ad with "Adventure is Everywhere."