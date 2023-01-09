What Is The Song In Chevrolet's 'Adventure Is Everywhere' Commercial?

Chevrolet's "Adventure is Everywhere" commercial has all the usual scenes and visuals most truck ads aimed at the rugged outdoors type of consumer are known to contain. However, the song playing in the background may be a track viewers want to hear more of or know more about.

It's fascinating the lengths commercials will go to get people's attention, especially the ones geared toward putting people in new vehicles. Everything from the automotive industry seems to be on display during commercial breaks. Even tire giant Goodyear has flexed its advertising muscle with its sensational "Breakout" ad, which also featured a very catchy cover of Steppenwolf's "Magic Carpet Ride."

Despite the abundance of examples of marketing materials released over the years, not a lot has changed in the marketing ploy to lead customers to drive a new ride. Between the abundance of automotive beauty shots and ridiculous spectacles, there will most assuredly be some music beaming from the background. Companies like Chevrolet are notoriously good at choosing the tunes for their ads. Excellent examples of this include their "My Chevy Truck" commercial, which featured a remix of "My Truck" by Breland, and the "EVs for Everyone" ad that featured Fleetwood Mac's "Tango in the Night."

As far as the music for the "Adventure is Everywhere" advertisement to promote the Chevy Silverado ZR2, Trail Boss, and Custom Trail Boss is concerned, Chevrolet once again selected another stellar track to help sell its products.