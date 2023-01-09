Netflix Reverses Course, Cancels Inside Job After One Season

Following the news of the series' cancellation, people who worked on the show took to social media to share how they felt about its early end. As is often the case, people expressed their emotions in different ways, some showing sadness, others anger.

"I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of 'Inside Job,'" Shion Takeuchi wrote on Twitter. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all."

Grace Freud, a writer and co-producer for what would have been the second season of "Inside Job," posted a picture of three members of the show together on Twitter, writing, "This is from Friday, after we all got blasted post-cancellation. [Takeuchi] is going to go on to create more incredible things. Hire everyone. Including me. We rock."

As reported by Pop Culture, the one to initially break the news of the series' cancellation did so before he was supposed to, as writer Chase Mitchell deleted tweets confirming the news.

"I hate posts like this but our show got canceled on Friday," Mitchell wrote. "I got that job and wrote 4 episodes of animated TV because the showrunner found me on here. Before that, I wrote 10 years of late-night b/c someone found me on here too. I'm really f***ing good at what I do. Hit me up."

Apparently realizing he may not be allowed to share the news yet, Mitchell added, "I dunno if I was allowed to say this but honestly that streamer does not care about animation anymore so who gives a s***."

Season 1 of "Inside Job" is exclusively streaming on Netflix.