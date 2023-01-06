Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Now Turning A Profit, So The Rest Of The Sequels Are On The Way

On HBO Max's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace" in the first week of 2022, James Cameron announced that he would be officially moving forward with his planned "Avatar" sequels now that "Avatar: The Way of Water" has managed to reportedly turn a profit (via The Hollywood Reporter). Cameron told Wallace, "It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can't wiggle out of this, I'm gonna have to do these other sequels."

As for Cameron's overall goal and vision for the film series, the "Titanic" director explained that those things weren't entirely up to him. "I'm sure that we'll have a discussion soon with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for 'Avatar 3,' which is already in the can," Cameron said. "We've already captured and photographed the whole film so we're in extended post-production to do all that CG magic. And then 'Avatar 4' and '5' are both written."

Cameron added, "I know what I'm going to be doing the next six or seven years."

According to reports, "Avatar: The Way of Water" needed to rake in at least $2 billion to break even and get the sequels greenlit. But Cameron insists that he never actually gave out a number, telling Wallace, "I said it would have to be among the highest-grossing films in history and somebody else applied that number and it got picked up. The number is actually less." Box Office Mojo currently shows "The Way of Water" with more than $1.5 billion in ticket sales as of this writing.