Avatar 2 Outpaces The Original's Box Office Numbers In Its 3rd Week

Strong heart. Strong box office.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is turning out to be quite the success at the worldwide box office. The conversation surrounding James Cameron's aquatic sequel to "Avatar" was contentious prior to its release. Many argued that the sequel would fail to live up the gargantuan financial estimations of the first film, which is currently the highest-grossing film of all-time, per The Numbers. With nearly $2.9 billion under its belt, "Avatar" stands out as a true financial behemoth that has yet to be rivaled.

Estimates prior to "The Way of Water's" December 16 debut suggested that the sequel could rake in over $500 million worldwide during its opening weekend (via Deadline). Doom and gloom began to permeate the conversation when the sequel, which focuses on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) trying to raise a family, brought in $435 million worldwide instead.

Since its opening weekend, Cameron's long-gestating sequel has blown past the industry's negativity, with audiences showing up in droves to support his latest adventure on Pandora. Per The Numbers, "The Way of Water' was able to swoop in over $63 million domestically. Now, in its third week, the "Avatar" sequel has reached an impressive milestone, besting the original film's take. If that wasn't enough to prove Cameron's supremacy at the box office, his latest is set to overtake Maverick's #1 spot.