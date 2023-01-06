Don Cheadle Sets The Record Straight On Filling Terrence Howard's Role As War Machine

Don Cheadle is known for a long list of iconic roles, but one of his best-known is as Colonel James Rhodes, aka War Machine, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Across "Iron Man 2," "Iron Man 3," "Captain America: Civil War," and the "Avengers" films, Cheadle brought Rhodes to life as a complex character struggling with the conflict between his military background and his role as a superhero.

However, Cheadle wasn't the original War Machine, as the first "Iron Man" featured Terrence Howard in the role, with Cheadle taking over starting with 2010's "Iron Man 2." The recast came after a conflict regarding Howard's reduced role and salary for the sequel. That perceived slight in light of Robert Downey Jr.'s rising prominence, combined with Howard's own sometimes volatile temper, led to Howard being fired from "Iron Man 2."

Cheadle has since played Colonel Rhodes in every subsequent MCU project featuring the character, including a very brief appearance in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" that was nominated for an Emmy, something even Cheadle thought was ludicrous. Because of the replacement, some may think that Cheadle somehow intentionally moved Howard out of the role. But if that's what you think, Cheadle wants you to think again.