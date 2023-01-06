Josh Radnor Would Gladly Appear On How I Met Your Father After Talking To Hilary Duff

Hulu offered "How I Met Your Mother" fans another chance at love with its spinoff series, "How I Met Your Father," which began in 2022. The show stars Hilary Duff as Sophie as she navigates life and love in New York City while battling all of the trials and tribulations of being in your thirties. Ever since the show began, fans have speculated if some of the cast of "Mother" would guest on "Father."

In the original series, Josh Radnor played Ted Mosby, leading the cast of "How I Met Your Mother" for nine seasons. When the finale aired in 2014, revealing the love of Ted's life, fans were pretty split on whether they liked the reveal or not. Despite the divisive finale of that show, the cast of "How I Met Your Father" has already given up guessing the identity of the father.

Nevertheless, fans are clamoring for Ted to make a return on the show. A fan theory suggested having Ted meet Sophie when Ted is dealing with the death of his wife since "Mother" established that event happens in 2024 and "Father" takes place in 2022. Regardless of how the show's writers figure out how Ted can cameo in the spinoff, the two shows' leads have expressed interest in setting up said cameo.