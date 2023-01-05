Nicolas Cage Doesn't Suck As Dracula In The First Renfield Trailer

Nicolas Cage as Dracula? Sold — and he's not even the lead. We've got the first trailer for "Renfield," the vampire film starring Nicholas Holt as the titular character. The sycophantic flick puts Dracula's right-hand man in the spotlight for once, but the setting is also shaken up a bit. We'll see the story of the toxic duo in the modern world, fit with therapy groups, gangs, and, yes, Awkwafina as a police officer.

Can Hoult deliver a better Renfield performance than Peter MacNicol in Mel Brooks' most underrated film, "Dracula: Dead and Loving It?" It remains to be seen, but who wouldn't love any version of the spider-eating sidekick? We've got a few more months before "Renfield" lands on our screens, but this first official trailer from Universal Pictures promises a fun adventure film with an R-rating. While it's not a red band trailer, we definitely get a sense of why "Renfield" wasn't slapped with a PG-13 rating, and for this type of film, it definitely landed in the correct category.