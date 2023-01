Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Nicolas Cage Doesn't Suck As Dracula In The First Renfield Trailer

Nicolas Cage as Dracula? Sold — and he's not even the lead. We've got the first trailer for "Renfield," the vampire film starring Nicholas Holt as the titular character. The sycophantic flick puts Dracula's right-hand man in the spotlight for once, but the setting is also shaken up a bit. We'll see the story of the toxic duo in the modern world, fit with therapy groups, gangs, and, yes, Awkwafina as a police officer.

Can Hoult deliver a better Renfield performance than Peter MacNicol in Mel Brooks' most underrated film, "Dracula: Dead and Loving It?" It remains to be seen, but who wouldn't love any version of the spider-eating sidekick? We've got a few more months before "Renfield" lands on our screens, but this first official trailer from Universal Pictures promises a fun adventure film with an R-rating. While it's not a red band trailer, we definitely get a sense of why "Renfield" wasn't slapped with a PG-13 rating, and for this type of film, it definitely landed in the correct category.