Who Plays Alexander Kittle On Chicago Med?

The Season 8 episode of "Chicago Med," "A Little Change Might Do You Some Good," follows Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) as he encounters Martha Kittle (Laura Gardner) and her developmentally disabled grandson, Alexander, at the hospital. Martha is already dying, and as a result, she doesn't want to fix her broken hip in surgery. She's also Alexander's only caretaker.

Unsure of how Alexander will soon fare without her, Martha tries to give him an overdose while in the hospital. She sees this as a mercy killing, however, she immediately regrets it and saves his life. After she confesses, Dr. Charles persuades her to instead sign custody of Alexander over to the state, so he can transition into a life without his grandmother.

Gardner has the bigger role in the episode, but here's a little bit more detail about the actor who plays Alexander Kittle, and why he has a connection to the character.