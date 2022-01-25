Joe Mantegna Explains His Emotional Connection To As We See It - Exclusive

Beyond the storyline, Mantegna liked the behind-the-scenes commitment to understanding and even helping those with autism. In fact, the three young actors who portray the main characters are on the spectrum themselves, but the undertaking went even further than that.

"I loved the fact that we were able to have some people on the crew that were on the spectrum, and I was able to, in fact, get sons of a couple friends of mine considered for crew jobs, which they were able to fulfill," says Mantegna. "We had our dear person Elaine Hall from The Miracle Project that was always there on set, so that's what I really enjoyed about it. It wasn't just some make-believe TV show. It was the whole package. It encompassed the whole ball of wax. It was steeped in that kind of reality."

As for what Mantegna hopes viewers get out of watching "As We See It," well, that's personal to him too.

"When my daughter was diagnosed 30-plus years ago, it was a one in 1,500 kind of thing," he says. "It's much, much more prevalent now, and all these children have grown up and continually grow up to be adults. Now what? They're not going to go away. The world's not going to change. Everybody has to adapt, and I think this is a great portrayal of what that experience is like.'"

All eight episodes of "As We See It" are now available to stream on Prime Video.