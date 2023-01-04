Looper Asks: Who Is Your Least Favorite Chicago Med Character? - Exclusive Survey

When it comes to television doctors, many of these professionals often gravitate towards two extremes, though that isn't to say that all doctors occupy one or the other end of a personality spectrum. On one end, a doctor may have a calm bedside manner that is augmented by compassion or humor. On the other end, a doctor may be arrogant and blunt to the point of grating on both their patients and coworkers, though more often than not, these types of doctors usually have immense skill, which causes many to overlook their abrasive and aggressive nature.

Of course a show like "Chicago Med" runs quite the gamut of medical professionals and support staff, and each one has a unique personality and quirks. Considering how long "Chicago Med" has been on the air, which as noted by IMDb has over 150 episodes, fans have had plenty of time to learn all about the characters featured on the popular show. Audience members have seen several doctors come and go, as well as relationships form and break up. In other words, many fans of "Chicago Med" probably have a favorite character or two on the show, but we here at Looper decided to ask fans who their least favorite character is, and there definitely was a close call in the results.