M3GAN Is Already Slaying Her Opening Weekend Box Office
It's only has been a week since 2023 began, but one new movie already seems to have caught American moviegoers' attention. The film in question, "M3GAN," has been a topic of conversation ever since the first trailer for it was released by Universal Pictures back in October of 2022. The film's first trailer went viral, and it's never been hard to see why. Not only does the trailer tease the film's premise, which revolves around the creation of a robot doll named M3GAN, but it also features one truly absurd, laugh-out-loud scene where M3GAN begins to dance in the middle of a dark office hallway.
Ever since that trailer was released, "M3GAN" has been shaping up to be the first noteworthy horror film of 2023. The anticipation surrounding it only continued to grow, too, after it was revealed that the film was written by Akela Cooper, who received similar attention in 2021 for the bonkers screenplay she wrote for director James Wan's supernatural thriller, "Malignant." Her newest film was, notably, based on a story that she and Wan created together — a fact that made "Malignant" fans only more excited to check out "M3GAN."
Now, just one full day after "M3GAN" hit theaters in the United States, it seems safe to say that the viral hype surrounding the film has already started to pay off for it.
M3GAN's opening weekend box office estimates have grown
According to Deadline, "M3GAN" took the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this past Friday by raking in a total of $11.7 million across 3,509 theaters. As a result, the film is now expected to earn around $27.5 million in its opening weekend. To date, BoxOfficeMojo reports that the film has already earned a total of $15.07 million at the worldwide box office. Its domestic performance, notably, makes it the first January horror film to earn more than $20 million in its opening weekend since "Insidious: The Last Key," which raked in $29.6 million when it made its debut in January of 2018.
These early box office totals should come as welcome news to Universal Pictures, Akela Cooper, James Wan, director Gerard Johnstone, and the rest of the creative team behind "M3GAN." If it really does rake in $27 million this weekend, that would mean the film will have earned more than double its $12 million production budget (via Variety) in just its first three days in theaters. The film is, in other words, already on its way to performing well enough financially to warrant behind-the-scenes discussions about a potential sequel. That, of course, won't happen unless "M3GAN" maintains its strong box office performance past its first weekend, which remains to be seen.
However, as anyone who has seen the film will already know, the ending of "M3GAN" does open the door for a future sequel. With that in mind, while its franchise prospects will likely depend entirely on its box office totals after this weekend, it seems safe to say that the film's slow march toward a sequel has already gotten off to a very promising start.