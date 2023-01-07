M3GAN Is Already Slaying Her Opening Weekend Box Office

It's only has been a week since 2023 began, but one new movie already seems to have caught American moviegoers' attention. The film in question, "M3GAN," has been a topic of conversation ever since the first trailer for it was released by Universal Pictures back in October of 2022. The film's first trailer went viral, and it's never been hard to see why. Not only does the trailer tease the film's premise, which revolves around the creation of a robot doll named M3GAN, but it also features one truly absurd, laugh-out-loud scene where M3GAN begins to dance in the middle of a dark office hallway.

Ever since that trailer was released, "M3GAN" has been shaping up to be the first noteworthy horror film of 2023. The anticipation surrounding it only continued to grow, too, after it was revealed that the film was written by Akela Cooper, who received similar attention in 2021 for the bonkers screenplay she wrote for director James Wan's supernatural thriller, "Malignant." Her newest film was, notably, based on a story that she and Wan created together — a fact that made "Malignant" fans only more excited to check out "M3GAN."

Now, just one full day after "M3GAN" hit theaters in the United States, it seems safe to say that the viral hype surrounding the film has already started to pay off for it.