Dwayne Johnson Had Big Plans For Black Adam Vs. Superman

The DC cinematic universe is in something of a transition period now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been put in charge of DC Studios' film And TV division. This has led to some pretty big moves from within the company, such as the bombshell by Gunn himself that Superman actor Henry Cavill would not be returning to the role, in addition to the news that "Wonder Woman 3" is off the table and that Jason Momoa could trade-in Aquaman for Lobo. This escalated even further with Dwayne Johnson revealing that his Black Adam character would not be a prominent figure in the first chapter of Gunn and Safran's new vision for DC.

These unexpected pieces of information were likely shocking to a lot of DC fans, especially on the "Black Adam" front. The film finally released toward the end of 2022 after years in development limbo. Not only that, the post-credits scene for the film saw the long-awaited return of Cavill as Superman, which seemed to hint at a big confrontation between the two in some future film. However, this was before Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios, and the likelihood of it happening now is not exactly high. Still, as it turns out, Johnson's plans for the two characters at the movies were actually quite extensive.