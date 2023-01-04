The Role That Carey Mulligan Was Scared To Play

"Doctor Who" fans will remember Carey Mulligan as Sally Sparrow from one of the show's most legendary episodes, "Blink." Fans of classic British drama will remember Mulligan for her roles in period pieces like "Pride & Prejudice" and "Bleak House." As Mulligan herself said in a 2020 interview with The New York Times, "I know that for a cinema audience, I'm just constantly in period costume."

But after her performance in the 2020 dark comedy "Promising Young Woman," a lot more people are remembering her for that. In Emerald Fennell's feature debut as a writer and director, Mulligan plays Cassandra, a young woman whose life is turned upside down after the sexual assault of her friend, sending her on a mission of revenge against everyone involved and men who would do the same to other women. The movie received plenty of awards attention, including Mulligan's second Oscar nomination, her first since 2010's "An Education."

While "Promising Young Woman" was a daring film exploring difficult themes, Cassandra wasn't the role that Mulligan was most scared to play.