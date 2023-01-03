Miguel Sapochnik's House Of The Dragon Exit Might've Been More Personal Than Initially Suggested

"Game of Thrones" remains one of the biggest shows in HBO's wheelhouse (via Business Insider), even after being off the air for a few years now. Despite the mixed reception to the ending of the series, HBO executives clearly still believe in the franchise, and many spin-offs have been planned as a result, including the current prequel, "House of the Dragon."

While the new series has been generally well-received, Miguel Sapochnik, who served as the showrunner in Season 1, left "House of the Dragon" just as it was set to begin airing its first episodes in August of 2022.

While his exit from the critical role was surprising, and no official reason was given for his decision, Sapochnik seemed to have no ill will as he released a seemingly well-intentioned, if cryptic, statement regarding his departure from the series. However, a recent report suggests that things between Sapochnik and HBO might not be quite as rosy as they seemed.