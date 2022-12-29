George R.R. Martin Gives An Update On Those Other Game Of Thrones Spin-Offs
HBO has found tremendous success with its original programming over the years, though a handful of titles have achieved a level of prosperity most others didn't come close to attaining. Leading the charge in this elite group is "Game of Thrones," which premiered in 2011 and seemingly, in the blink of an eye, became one of the biggest and most talked-about shows on television. Though its run wasn't perfect, for the most part, it maintained its popularity and pop culture relevance up until the day it left the airwaves in May 2019 with the conclusion of Season 8.
Despite the end of "Game of Thrones" — a rather divisive one at that — the world of Westeros is far from done on TV. For instance, in 2022, we saw the premiere of "House of the Dragon": a prequel series focused on House Targaryen as it begins its political decline. It turned out to be a massive hit for HBO, reminding the world just how dedicated the "Game of Thrones" fanbase is even after all these years. Thus, a second season is on the way, but that's not all. A host of other "Game of Thrones" spin-off titles are in development, each in their own respective stage of creation.
As the wait for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 continues, the mastermind behind this now-multimedia saga, author George R.R. Martin, has provided an update on the upcoming slate of "Game of Thrones" shows.
Martin has some intriguing comments about the future of the Game of Thrones franchise
Through his personal blog, that he claims is not a blog, George R.R. Martin offered fans a post-holiday check-in, pulling back the curtain on the many things he's currently working on. First and foremost, he made sure to address the next book in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga, "The Winds of Winter," and the second season of "House of the Dragon." He writes, "I am back in the salt mine, working... working on so many bloody things, my head may soon explode. Yes, WINDS OF WINTER, yes, yes. And HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, season two." From there, he gives some vague updates on the other "Game of Thrones" spin-offs.
As he reveals, the programs are all in different spots right now, with some lagging behind as others inch closer to completion. Though he doesn't drop any names, Martin does mention that some of the in-progress shows have been shelved for the time being. "I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly," he says, so he seems optimistic that the likes of "The Hedge Knight" (or "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), "Snow," "9 Voyages," or whichever shows have been put on hold will someday come to fruition.
It's undoubtedly a thrilling time to be a "Game of Thrones" fan. We'll have to wait and see which spin-off titles make it through development to reach the small screen and which ones will fail to materialize.