George R.R. Martin Gives An Update On Those Other Game Of Thrones Spin-Offs

HBO has found tremendous success with its original programming over the years, though a handful of titles have achieved a level of prosperity most others didn't come close to attaining. Leading the charge in this elite group is "Game of Thrones," which premiered in 2011 and seemingly, in the blink of an eye, became one of the biggest and most talked-about shows on television. Though its run wasn't perfect, for the most part, it maintained its popularity and pop culture relevance up until the day it left the airwaves in May 2019 with the conclusion of Season 8.

Despite the end of "Game of Thrones" — a rather divisive one at that — the world of Westeros is far from done on TV. For instance, in 2022, we saw the premiere of "House of the Dragon": a prequel series focused on House Targaryen as it begins its political decline. It turned out to be a massive hit for HBO, reminding the world just how dedicated the "Game of Thrones" fanbase is even after all these years. Thus, a second season is on the way, but that's not all. A host of other "Game of Thrones" spin-off titles are in development, each in their own respective stage of creation.

As the wait for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 continues, the mastermind behind this now-multimedia saga, author George R.R. Martin, has provided an update on the upcoming slate of "Game of Thrones" shows.