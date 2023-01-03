Margot Robbie Channeled An Octopus And A Honey Badger To Play Babylon's Nellie

In an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Margot Robbie revealed that she looks to the animal kingdom for cinematic inspiration. At the recommendation of her movement coach, Robbie assigns her characters to corresponding animals. "It's helpful because you do all this research, and you read all these books and watch all these films, and get all the facts about the real-life people at this time," she told Clarkson. "Sometimes your head gets so clouded with statistics and facts and the history, but if you just revert back to the animal, then you can just be really, really instinctual."

For her performance as Nellie LaRoy in "Babylon," Robbie specifically channeled an octopus and a honey badger. For the latter creature, Robbie cited the scene where she's eating ravenously, as well as the snake fight scene. "The snake fight scene, that's all honey badger," she said, remarking upon the scrappy animal's tendency to spar with snakes and lions. "They have really thick skin, and [Nelly] fights anything and anyone at the drop of a hat, and [she's] playful."

Robbie admitted that she's been utilizing her animal technique for years. "It's something I actually started doing when I was on 'I, Tonya,' she revealed. "I was a pitbull [for 'I, Tonya'] because they're very misunderstood ... I wanted the character to feel like the world was bearing down on her all the time. But then on the ice, she's a mustang, like a wild horse." Fans will have to wait to learn which animal inspires Robbie's performance in the upcoming "Barbie."