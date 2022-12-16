Margot Robbie Finally Satisfies Our Curiosity In First Barbie Trailer
The year 2022 has given us many cinematic surprises, but there's a chance that none of them can hold a torch to 2023, thanks to one movie alone: "Barbie." Everything about the project has a big, glitter-covered question mark spinning around it. Margot Robbie, who's famous for portraying Harley Quinn in the DCEU, as the titular iconic doll? Why not! Three-time Academy Award nominee (via IMDb) Greta Gerwig of "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" fame writing and directing the project? An inspired choice, certainly! An all-star cast featuring names like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and Will Ferrell? Huh. There's something going on here, clearly, but what kind of movie can you actually make around Barbie?
A very, very weird one, it appears. The teaser trailer for "Barbie" has now graced the internet with its presence, and it makes clear that 2023 will be an even wilder cinematic year than fans dared assume.
The first Barbie teaser trailer is light on pastel colors, heavy on surreal strangeness
The "Barbie" teaser trailer (via YouTube) dedicates the majority of its runtime to a strange story about a group of children playing with generic baby dolls in a barren wasteland. Suddenly, Margot Robbie's surprisingly massive Barbie appears among them. One theatrical wink from the glamorous and clearly superior toy later, the children understand that they've been playing with inferior toys all along, and smash their dolls against rocks.
The muted colors and drab atmosphere of the trailer isn't exactly what you'd expect from a "Barbie" project, and the very end of the trailer reveals that the entire movie won't, in fact, be like that. For the last few seconds after the title drop, the mood shifts greatly, as Barbie and other characters from her toyline — including multiple Kens, played by Liu and Gosling mess around in a brightly colored and very, very pink world.
As befits the project's mysterious air, the teaser reveals very little about the actual plot of "Barbie" — but it's becoming increasingly clear that fans of the classic doll should brace themselves for a very, very inspired take on the character when Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie premieres on July 21, 2023.