Margot Robbie Finally Satisfies Our Curiosity In First Barbie Trailer

The "Barbie" teaser trailer (via YouTube) dedicates the majority of its runtime to a strange story about a group of children playing with generic baby dolls in a barren wasteland. Suddenly, Margot Robbie's surprisingly massive Barbie appears among them. One theatrical wink from the glamorous and clearly superior toy later, the children understand that they've been playing with inferior toys all along, and smash their dolls against rocks.

The muted colors and drab atmosphere of the trailer isn't exactly what you'd expect from a "Barbie" project, and the very end of the trailer reveals that the entire movie won't, in fact, be like that. For the last few seconds after the title drop, the mood shifts greatly, as Barbie and other characters from her toyline — including multiple Kens, played by Liu and Gosling mess around in a brightly colored and very, very pink world.

As befits the project's mysterious air, the teaser reveals very little about the actual plot of "Barbie" — but it's becoming increasingly clear that fans of the classic doll should brace themselves for a very, very inspired take on the character when Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie premieres on July 21, 2023.