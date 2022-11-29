Babylon Breakout Diego Calva Has Issues With How Mexico Is Portrayed By Hollywood

Diego Calva appeared in six episodes of "Narcos: Mexico" in its third and final season. Speaking about his experiences on the series and his thoughts on its content in an interview with GQ, Calva revealed, "There's a moment in your career as an actor that you really can't choose your roles. You are just grateful that you're having a job, and Narcos is a great show." The actor then added, "But in my case, it's a little hard because the way they put the story of my country, I don't agree at all. There's a lot of truth and that's amazing, but there's a lot of lies, too. I think my country doesn't need more narco culture and making these guys heroes."

Calva then went on to regret some of his character's actions in addition to the tone and presentation of Mexican culture depicted within the show. The "Babylon" star concluded by stating, "This is too raw. I don't know if I really want to keep shooting people." His role in the "Whiplash" director's upcoming Hollywood origin story is certainly different from the more graphic and serious situations his character in "Narcos: Mexico" was subjected to. Along with Robbie's Nellie LaRoy, the actor's portrayal of Manny Torres is meant to personify the wide-eyed dreamer who moves to the City of Dreams to make a difference in the artistic space of cinema.