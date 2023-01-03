Which Glass Onion Cameo Was Your Favorite? Here's What Knives Out Fans Say - Exclusive Survey

An exclusive survey from Looper (posted on December 30th, 2022) polled 19,000 "Knives Out" fans to ask which cameo from "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" was their favorite –- and the answer should come as no surprise. Coming in first place with 30% of the vote is tennis legend Serena Williams, who has without a doubt one of the funniest scenes in the entire movie.

After it's revealed that Benoit Blanc and Helen Brand (Monáe) have been working in secret to uncover the true killer of Helen's identical twin Andi, we get a brief scene in which the two meet in Miles Bron's exercise facility to discuss possible motives and clues they've uncovered. While they're talking we can see a large Peloton-like video board labeled "Fitness with Serena," complete with what appears to be a video of tennis star Serena Williams. Suddenly, Williams speaks up and interrupts their conversation to ask if they'd like an exercise session, revealing that she's actually "on the clock" and is live streaming directly to Bron's gym.

Although Bron's remote island resort is full of ludicrously expensive amenities, it's still hilarious to think that he pays Serena Williams to simply sit in front of a screen all day, on the off chance he might come down for a workout session. This particular cameo is one of the funniest and most surprising scenes in the entire film (which is certainly saying something), and as such it's easy to see why fans believe it's the best cameo in all of "Glass Onion."