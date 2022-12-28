Angela Lansbury Wasn't That Interested In Learning The Rules Of Among Us For Her Glass Onion Cameo

On October 11, 2022, the entertainment world lost one of its brightest stars. Dame Angela Lansbury of "Murder, She Wrote" and "Beauty and the Beast" fame, died at the age of 96. The iconic actress graced big and small screens as well as numerous stages throughout her remarkable acting career, making her a talent that several generations came to adore. Therefore, when news of her passing reached the public, folks across the world mourned in unison. Many even took it upon themselves to research if any upcoming productions included her in some form or fashion to cap off her incredible acting tenure.

As it turns out, Lansbury's final film performance took place under the bright lights of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." This follow-up to the highly-acclaimed whodunnit from 2019, "Knives Out," released theatrically for a brief period and on the Netflix streaming service on November 23, 2022, providing viewers with one last chance to see Lansbury feature in a motion picture. However, the Rian Johnson-directed film didn't give her much to do, offering her little more than a brief cameo in a Zoom call. In one of the most hilarious scenes in any movie to release in 2022, she joins Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and others in a game of "Among Us."

Despite playing the game in "Glass Onion," Angela Lansbury apparently had little interest in learning the ins and outs of "Among Us."