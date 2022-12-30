Brian Geraghty Admits He Couldn't Keep Up With Harrison Ford On 1923 - Exclusive

Brian Geraghty has had his fair share of roles alongside high-profile actors, including Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie in "The Hurt Locker" and Steve Buscemi and Michael Shannon on "Boardwalk Empire." But it was 80-year-old living legend Harrison Ford who gave Geraghty the biggest run for his money while filming the out-of-the-box Paramount+ hit "1923."

On the series, a spin-off origin story for "Yellowstone" that streams new episodes on Sundays, Geraghty plays Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman who helps Jacob and Cara Dutton (Ford and Helen Mirren) defend the Yellowstone ranch from an intense period of drought during Prohibition and the pre-Depression era in mountainous Montana.

It's a series Ford has called one of the "most ambitious" projects of his career, and with a reported budget of $22 million per episode, there's a lot to take seriously. According to Geraghty, who spoke exclusively with Looper, Ford still had twinkle in his eye and a spring in his step on the set of "1923," even leaving his younger co-star in the literal dust one day.