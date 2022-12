Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Brian Geraghty Admits He Couldn't Keep Up With Harrison Ford On 1923 - Exclusive

Brian Geraghty has had his fair share of roles alongside high-profile actors, including Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie in "The Hurt Locker" and Steve Buscemi and Michael Shannon on "Boardwalk Empire." But it was 80-year-old living legend Harrison Ford who gave Geraghty the biggest run for his money while filming the out-of-the-box Paramount+ hit "1923."

On the series, a spin-off origin story for "Yellowstone" that streams new episodes on Sundays, Geraghty plays Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman who helps Jacob and Cara Dutton (Ford and Helen Mirren) defend the Yellowstone ranch from an intense period of drought during Prohibition and the pre-Depression era in mountainous Montana.

It's a series Ford has called one of the "most ambitious" projects of his career, and with a reported budget of $22 million per episode, there's a lot to take seriously. According to Geraghty, who spoke exclusively with Looper, Ford still had twinkle in his eye and a spring in his step on the set of "1923," even leaving his younger co-star in the literal dust one day.