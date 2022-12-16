Brian Geraghty Describes What It Was Like Stepping Onto The Set Of 1923 - Exclusive Interview

You've been on popular shows like "Boardwalk Empire," "Chicago P.D.," and now "1923." What was it like stepping onto this set? What was the most impressive part?

The most impressive part was the scope and size of the production. It seemed massive, which is always intimidating. But you always have the best chance for success with the more thought and time and, unfortunately, money that they put in — and you could see that they were not holding back.

Then there were the scripts, which you already know are going to be great from Taylor Sheridan; and then you have the actors, starting with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and there's also some of my other favorite actors that I love, from Jennifer [Ehle] to [James] Badge [Dale] to Timothy [Dalton] and Marley [Shelton]; and everything was set up to win. The cherry on top is you already have "Yellowstone," which this is the origin story of. The whole thing is pretty incredible.

Another series you were on was "The Fugitive," which has a connection to Harrison. What's it like working with a legend like him?

It's been great. Initially, it's intimidating and a little scary when you see him. Then, it becomes two actors trying to figure out their parts together and support each other. I think Harrison is aware of who he is, and not in a way where he tries to make you feel uncomfortable, which is great. He's very funny and dry, and he likes to have a good time at work. It's been really great. I look forward to working with him more.