Harrison Ford Explains Why He Made The Jump To TV For Yellowstone Prequel 1923

"Yellowstone" has been a wildly popular hit for the Paramount Network, even breaking a ratings record with its Season 5 premiere. One of the reasons for its runaway success may be that Kevin Costner is the star, with "Yellowstone" being his first foray into a TV series.

Now, as the "Yellowstone" universe continues to expand once again, after the spin-off success of "1883," which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott, it's no wonder that creative mastermind Taylor Sheridan was able to land two more living legends for upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren starring as Jacob and Cara Dutton.

While both Ford and Mirren have dabbled in TV before, the majority of their on-screen acting has been in film. Ford, in particular, has extremely limited TV credits under his belt since finding blockbuster success with the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises back in the late 1970s and early '80s. During a virtual press conference for "1923" attended by Looper, the veteran actor explained why he made the leap from film to TV for "1923," which will premiere December 18 on Paramount+.