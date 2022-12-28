Landing Stephen Sondheim Was Key To Getting Angela Lansbury In Glass Onion

When Angela Lansbury shows up in "Glass Onion," she's not only playing herself but also engaging in a hearty game of Among Us with a sullen Benoit Blanc and his chosen group of pandemic buddies. In addition to Lansbury, that group includes none other than Stephen Sondheim, Natasha Lyonne, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Sondheim, who like Lansbury, passed away recently, had his own connection to murder-mystery movies. Along with Anthony Perkins, Sondheim penned the script for "The Last of Sheila," a 1973 thriller that incidentally served as inspiration for "Glass Onion's" plot (via Entertainment Weekly).

And as it turns out, Sondheim was instrumental in getting Lansbury — with whom he had worked on "Sweeney Todd" — to film her cameo. According to Rian Johnson, who directed both "Knives Out" movies, Sondheim suggested using his name to lure her. "I mentioned to him that we were trying to get Angela Lansbury. And he said, 'Oh, Angie — I'm friends with her. Tell her I'm doing it. She'll do it,'" Johnson told The New York Times.

Fortunately, it all worked out, and Lansbury's cameo is a delightful high point in a film already full of them. Now, all fans can do is wait to see what surprises Johnson has cooking for "Knives Out 3."